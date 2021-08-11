Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT has just begun and the dhamaka has already been witnessed. Raqesh Bapat to Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Ridhima Pandit – all the contestants are bomb this season. But the ones making the most noise with their bittersweet friendship are Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal. And with Divya, one cannot forget the saga with Priyank Sharma.

For those unversed, Divya had appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 11. During the family week, the actress entered the show to clarify their relationship amid his growing closeness with co-contestant Benafasha Soonawalla. This also marked an end to their relationship and that of Benafsha’s with then-boyfriend, Varun Sood.

Bigg Boss is a place where all of these topics usually turn into controversies. Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Divya Agarwal on how she plans to tackle conversations around Priyank Sharma.

To this, Divya Agarwal exclusively told us, “There’s no plan as such to tackle. I’ve never had plans to tackle anything, I just do what I feel is right in the moment. Luckily, it’s been 3-4 years to that incident. It was Season 11, this is Season 15, it’s very new. He’s a changed man now, I’m a changed woman. We both are happy in our spaces and our own world. And we have made amends, guys! Nothing is wrong between all of us, we all love and respect each other. We keep motivating each other.”

Priyank Sharma is reportedly still with Benafsha Soonawalla. On the other hand, Divya is dating Varun Sood.

Recently, Varun Sood was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and was asked about marriage with Divya Agarwal during an interview. He said that there’s time as the duo is currently focusing on their respective careers.

