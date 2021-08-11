Advertisement

Indian Idol 12, the singing reality show that has been in the news for good and bad reasons, is all set for its grand finale this Sunday. Called the ‘Greatest Finale Ever,’ the episode will begin at noon, and we will finally meet the winner – either Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Sayli Kishore Kambli, Mohd. Danish or Nihal Tauro – lift the trophy around midnight.

While the excitement is on an all-time high, the latest promos of the shows are making the wait a little unbearable. From powerful performances to loads of fun on stage and more, the channel has given its audiences a glimpse of what’s in store. Scroll below to check it out!

From the Indian Idol 12 promos shared by the channel a couple of hours ago, we have seen glimpses of the ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ being a performance packed and star-studded 12-hour long episode. As per the videos shared, Bollywood singing sensations such as Udit Narayan, Mika Singh, Annu Kapoor, Javel Ali, Alka Yagnik, judges Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik & Sonu Kakkar, as well as ex Indian Idol contestants, will be present for the finale. As per the video, they also set the stage on fire with some power-packed performances.

The Indian Idol 12 grand finale will also see actors Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani grace the show. While the duo is awaiting the release of their next Shershaah, we also see Pawandeep Rajan, is seen dancing with Kiara Advani on the song Burj Khalifa from the actress’ film Laxmmi Bomb.

Sharing the promo of the Greatest Finale Ever a few hours back, Sony captioned the post, “#IndianIdol ke khitaab ki ore badh rahe hain hum! Only #100HoursToGo for #IndianIdol2020 #GreatestFinaleEver, on 15th August, from 12 PM onwards!” Check out the promo here:

Take a look at some more Indian Idol 12 grand finale promos here:

The Indian Idol 12 grand finale night will see one of the six finalists – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Sayli Kishore Kambli, Mohd. Danish or Nihal Tauro lift the trophy. The episode will air on August 15 from noon till midnight on Sony TV and Sony Liv.

