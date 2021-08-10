Advertisement

Indian Idol 12 is close to its grand finale and a lot is happening. After a lot of anticipation, a sigh of relief was witnessed when all the 6 contestants were sent to the final week! Shanmukhapriya, Sayali Kamble, Nihal Tauro and others were all pumped up. Amongst it all, Pawandeep Rajan is breaking the silence on his rumoured romance with co-contestant Arunita Kanjilal. Read on for what he has to say.

A lot of noise has been made regarding Pawandeep and Arunita. Last weekend, even Karan Johar made them perform on one of his most romantic tracks. Everybody was spellbound and teased the duo. But the contestants till date maintain their stance that they’re only good friends.

Pawandeep Rajan has now told Indian Express, “Honestly, all of us have spent so much time together that we are inseparable. I think it happens with everyone when your friendship is seen as something more. I think in time people will realise that there was nothing between us. At the moment, we are all young and have a career to focus on. These things can wait. All said and done, I want our friendship to last till we are old.”

Meanwhile, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjlal were seen recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s romantic scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. It was Arunita’s wish to do the same but Karan Johar was quick to invite Pawandeep on-stage and made them perform together.

As far as Indian Idol 12 is concerned, the top 6 contestants now include Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep Rajan, Sayali Kamble, Mohd Danish, Arunita Kanjilal and Nihal Tauro.

The competition is really tough and the internet is flooded with speculations as to who will be the ultimate winner.

Host Aditya Narayan has previously expressed his wish to see a female contestant win Indian Idol 12.

