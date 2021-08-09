With just a week left to the grand finale of Indian Idol 12, fans were eager to know who among the six cleared the last obstacle and made it to the shows last week. Graced by ace producer and director Karan Johar, the semi-finale episode saw a twist and was filled with more surprises.

Advertisement

Earlier reports suggested that only five of the six semi-finalists – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Sayli Kishore Kambli, Mohd. Danish and Nihal Tauro, will be seen in the finale. However, now, all will be competing for the trophy next week. Karan Johar was so impressed by the performances that he even offered three of the singers a chance to lend their voices for Dharma Production movies. Read on to know all the details.

Advertisement

In last night’s episode graced by Karan Johar, the Indian Idol semi-finalists all crooned the director-producer’s hit tracks. While Nihal Tauro performed a mashup of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s ‘Ladki Badi Anjani Hai,’ ‘Koi Mil Gaya,’ and ‘Tum Paas Aye,’ Arunita Kanjilal gave a rocking performance to ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum.’ Mohd. Danish stunned all and left KJo and the other judges crooning ‘Tera Sajda’ after performing the track.

Indian Idol 12’s Pawandeep Rajan amazed Karan Johar and the rest with his performance to ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Channa Mereya,’ while Shanmukhapriya’s performance of ‘Kurbaan Hua’ had KJo praising her and wishing that she had crooned the original track. Sayli Kamble performed ‘Bole Chudiyan’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum. It also saw Karan grooving on stage.

As the episode neared its end, host Aditya Narayan unveiled the identities of the finalists, and it saw all six singers – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Sayli Kishore Kambli, Md. Danish and Nihal Tauro – proceeding to the last and final episodes.

With that being said, another highlight of Indian Idol 12 was guest Karan Johar offering three of the finalist a chance to sing for a Dharma Productions project. Wondering who they are? Well, the lucky three to receive this opportunity by KJo are Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Mohd. Danish.

The grand finale will be telecast on August 15 on Sony and Sony Liv.

Who do you want to see the winner of Indian Idol 12? Share with us through comments.

Must Read: Veteran Actor Anupam Shyam Passes Away Due To Multiple Organ Failure



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube