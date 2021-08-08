Indian Idol 12 has been catching up on the trends this season! We see Aditya Narayan along with judges and the contestant create reels time and again. This weekend witnessed the team invite the viral ‘Baspan Ka Pyaar’ boy on the show. Sahdev Dirdo was even seen recreating his song with the team yesterday. But the whole scenario is amusing for the viewers who are flooding Twitter with memes. Read on for details!

Advertisement

Sahdev Dirdo was called on Indian Idol 12 to perform. Later, the contestants were even seen performing with him during a small stint. However, netizens have compared the entire situation to Ranu Mondal, who was brought to fame by Himesh Reshammiya and enjoyed a lot of buzz ever since.

Advertisement

Netizens even mocked Indian Idol 12 and asked the makers to make Baspan Ka Pyaar boy a judge! Others mocked how they have been bathroom singers all their life, but still not been as lucky as Sahdev Dirdo.

An Indian Idol 12 viewer wrote, “These Indian Idol contestants are trying soo hard to get recognition and this kid be like – “Hold my baspan ka pyaar”.

These Indian Idol contestants are trying soo hard to get recognition and this kid be like – "Hold my baspan ka pyaar". 😂 — Pavan Goyal (@Pavan_07goyal) July 31, 2021

“That “Baspan Ka Pyaar” wala kid is going places. Just saw one video of him on Indian Idol stage with contestants and judges. Ranu Mandal-esque treatment,” wrote another.

That "Baspan Ka Pyaar" wala kid is going places. Just saw one video of him on Indian Idol stage with contestants and judges.

Ranu Mandal-esque treatment. — Paridhi Srivastava 7🏏 (@BeingKohlicious) August 6, 2021

A user wrote, “#IndianIdol wale baspan ke pyar wale ko judge bana laye isse badi बेशर्मी की हद और क्या हो सकती है?”

#IndianIdol wale baspan ke pyar wale ko judge bana laye isse badi बेशर्मी की हद और क्या हो सकती है?😄 — Janvi (@SenatorJanvi) August 7, 2021

An Indian Idol 12 viewer joked with a picture of Ali Fazal and wrote, “Baspan Ka Pyaar boy performs on Indian Idol 12* Me who spent my life singing in bathroom.”

Baspan Ka Pyaar boy performs on Indian Idol 12* Me who spent my life singing in bathroom : pic.twitter.com/ShyHeK1x2Z — Pooja (@purely_insane__) August 6, 2021

“That ‘bachpan ka pyaar’ kid was invited as a guest to Indian Idol??? Uss show se yahi umeed thi,” a user commented.

That "bachpan ka pyaar" kid was invited as a guest to Indian Idol???

Uss show se yahi umeed thi💀 — anu (@afghaanjalebi) August 7, 2021

Another tweeted, “My mom just told me that the baspan ka pyaar kid is coming on Indian Idol. Time to leave the Earth!”

My mom just told me that the baspan ka pyaar kid is coming on Indian Idol.

Time to leave the Earth! 🙂 — Sadcasticgirl ☔ (@thatmadhura) August 7, 2021

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Finally Solves Mystery Of Her Relationship With Sidharth Shukla: “We Both Had Some Sort Of Feelings For Each Other”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube