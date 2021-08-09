Apart from making magical and glorious big budget movies, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is well known for his discipline. In fact, many insiders even state that SLB is really really strict when it comes to maintaining a pin drop silence on sets. Aditya Narayan once witnessed such a strict side of SLB at the cost of his new smartphone.

It was back during the making of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela when Aditya was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Aditya was aware of SLB’s need for silence on sets, unfortunately, he didn’t know about how strict he is. Reportedly, he was flaunting his new smartphone while shooting the film. It somewhat caused a disturbance to SLB and what followed next was truly unexpected.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali took the phone from Aditya Narayan and thrown it away in a rage. The phone was broken and so was Aditya. However, when the Indian Idol host was asked about the entire matter, he refuted it. He said, “There’s no truth to this. I am big time into gadgets but I don’t carry them on the set. He (SLB) is very strict when it comes to usage of cell phones on the sets but he is very civil about it,” as per Masala.com.

Meanwhile, recently Aditya Narayan revealed being jobless despite giving hits like Tatad Tatad in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. “I also got to sing a song (Tattad Tattad), which became a hit. Ranveer Singh also became a star with the film, and I thought life would be easy. But even then I didn’t get any offers and thus rather than sitting at home, I decided to pursue television again and started working on my independent music,” he shared while speaking to Indian Express.

He even shared his life saw a change when he entered the TV industry as a host.

“I thought it was a music show (Sa Re Ga Ma Pa), I am a singer, so it’s a natural choice, so let’s give it a try. Cut to now, I became super famous and girls were coming and kissing me,” he added.

