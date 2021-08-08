Late actor Rajesh Khanna, dubbed as the first superstar of Bollywood, had a huge fan base in the 60s and 70s. He was the highest-paid actor in the industry throughout the 1970s and 1980s. His love affair with Dimple Kapadia and Anju Mahendru made a lot of headlines at that time.

It was a well-known fact that Dimple Kapadia was a huge fan of the superstar. At that time, she was climbing the ladder of success as well as love along with Rishi Kapoor. However, their relationship didn’t last long and the two went separate ways.

Rajesh Khanna grabbed the opportunity and proposed Dimple, who was 15 years younger than him. The actress too accepted his proposal and got married in 1973. She also spoke about their marriage in an old interview. As reported by IBTimes, she said, “The biggest high for me was to marry Rajesh Khanna. That was high and I don’t think my success was as much of a high as getting married to this superstar. I used to be a big fan of his, it was a dream come true.”

However, the late super star’s career peak and love for Dimple, both started to fade away. The report claims that the actor turned alcoholic due to the failure of his movies in the early 80s, his marriage with Dimple Kapadia hit the rock bottom. Even though Dimple stood by him through his tough days, Rajesh found comfort in Tina Munim.

Rumours of their affair, while they were in Mauritius for the shoot of ‘Sautan’ soon, reached Dimple Kapadia. She was heartbroken, and without informing anyone, she returned to Mumbai and never went back to ‘Aashirwaad’ Rajesh Khanna’s house in Mumbai.

Back in 1985, Dimple during a conversation with India Today said, “The life and happiness in our house came to an end the day I and Rajesh got married.” Tina and Rajesh went open with their relationship and Dimple found a new love in Sunny Deol. But even after lots of arguments, Rajesh was not ready to divorce his first wife Dimple because of his daughters, Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. Tina was shattered with this and left Rajesh Khanna.

Rajesh Khanna was not happy with Dimple Kapadia, but he was also not satisfied in the relationship with Tina Munim. In an interview, he went to accept that, “I married Dimple on the rebound and Tina was a balm on my wounds”. Rajesh Khanna spent his life, maybe in the guilt of not giving his marriage, a second chance.

