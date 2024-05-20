Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the It couples in Tinsel Town who are adored by the fans. They are fondly known as DeepVeer by their fans, and the couple is all set to welcome their first child. On Monday, May 20, the couple was spotted at the voting center as they reached to cast their votes, and DP’s cute baby bump is hogging up the entire limelight. Scroll below for more.

The couple reportedly started going out while doing Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. After dating for some time, the couple tied the knot in 2018. Previously, Deepika was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, while Singh dated Anushka Sharma. There were certain murmurs in the air that there was trouble with DP and Ranveer’s marriage, but they shut them all down as they declared her pregnancy.

On May 20, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were papped at their voting center when they went to cast their votes at Pali Hill, Mumbai. The couple arrived in style, twinning in white comfy casuals. Both wore white shirts paired with light blue denim. They completed their look with sunglasses. Deepika’s baby bump was clearly visible through her loose-fitting shirt as she grabbed her husband’s hand while entering the polling booth.

Netizens are in awe of the cute couple as they share their reactions to Deepika Padukone’s adorable baby bump. One user commented on Instagram, “Can’t wait for the munchkin.”

Another wrote, “That’s cute.”

One showing concern wrote, “Itna bheed is not good; give them some space.”

Followed by one saying, “Kaha hai wo log jo bol rahy thy ke ye alag hogy hain??”

One fan exclaimed, “Goals.”

“Tight slap to haters who were saying surrogacy 👏god bless u Deepu,” added another.

One user wrote, “cutie mamma.”

And, “Nazar na Lage, wish you all the best for your future.”

Check out the viral video here:

The couple announced the good news in February, and the due date is in September.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone has Singham Again in the pipeline. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the couple!

