Rockstar, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is cited as one of his best Hindi movies. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also stars Kumud Mishra, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nargis Fakhri. Released in 2011, it is immensely loved for its performances, story, music (composed by AR Rahman), and Ali’s director.

It’s a tragic romantic story of a rockstar named Jordan who loses everything as he excels in his career. The song ‘Nadaan Parindey’ brings such an impactful conclusion to the story, leaving us wondering what might be happening with Ranbir Kapoor’s Jordan now. For many, it’s a satisfactory ending, while some believe it leaves a door open to take the story ahead. Now, Imtiaz Ali has addressed the topic of Rockstar 2.

The Rockstar gang—Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Mohit Chauhan—reunited this year for Amar Singh Chamkila. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the musical biography received remarkable reviews. Yet again, Rahman, Irshad, and Mohit left a strong impression with their songs. In a new Netflix video, Imtiaz and others discuss Diljit’s film and their working style.

Rockstar 2 Starring Ranbir Kapoor On The Cards?

Towards the end of the video, AR Rahman asks Imtiaz Ali, “Are we making Rockstar 2?” Imtiaz Ali responds, “But we should have something to say, I think. Musically, there has to be something to say.” Rahman says, “Let’s throw it to the public. We should give it to them. Crowdsource this. You never know. I mean, might get a million stories.” Ali says, “Yeah, hopefully something will come.”

Well, that’s a hopeful answer. It looks like AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali are keen to make Rockstar 2. So will we see Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan on the big screen again? Well, only time will tell.

Watch the Netflix Video Below –

Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir Kapoor’s last collaboration for the 2015 film ‘Tamasha’. The film also stars Deepika Padukone. When the film was released, it didn’t receive a good response at the box office. However, Ranbir and Deepika starrer has become one of the most discussed and dissected Hindi movies over the years.

Meanwhile, Amar Singh Chamkila is streaming on Netflix.

