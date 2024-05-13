Fighter: Siddharth Anand Drops First Glimpse Into Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Mega Hit’s Making, Fans Demand A Sequel

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter became the champion of the box office with its mega action potential and a sensational new paring of Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone. After a successful flight at the box office, there is a lot of anticipation for a potential sequel. Now, the makers are giving the fans a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the 350+ Crore aerial thriller.

With the release of a video, fans of the hit Fighter were in for a real treat. The video takes viewers inside the first script reading session for Siddharth Anand‘s latest directorial. It features the director, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, and other cast members. Siddharth Anand can be seen explaining to the cast their roles and relationships with the other characters.

The aerial action thriller marked the third collaboration between Hrithik and director Siddharth Anand after the success of Bang Bang and War. Also, as Sid was coming fresh from the blockbuster success of Pathaan, expectations were sky-high. And with the first quarter of 2024ending, none of the films have been able to match the numbers of Fighter.

Watch The Video Here:

Anand can be seen explaining the introductory scene involving the characters Patty, Minni, Taj, Bash, Unni, and Sukhi. Anand also goes into detail about the status and training requirements for fighter pilots in the Air Force. Fans praised the movie in the comment section as soon as the video was posted.“Most Cool entry scene of HRITHIK ROSHAN,” writes a fan, while another mentioned, “Fighter was fab. All the hard work paid off. Would love to see Hrithik and Deepika in a mature love story next. So much untapped potential.” Another comment read, “I loved Karan Singh Grover As Taj he is such a good actor!”

When Director Siddharth Anand reshared the video on X, one fan commented, “We want Fighter 2. Please, Lord, Please.🙏” Another asked, “Fighter 2 script reading video when?” Netizens are also speculating about his involvement in Krrish 4 and whether he will be helming the project on behalf of the Roshans.

Fighter, the first successful movie of 2024, continues to hold the title of the highest-grossing Indian film of the year thus far. The film made a record-breaking OTT debut and remains in the top ten list even after seven weeks. Regarding work, rumors in the media state that Siddharth Anand and Saif Ali Khan are collaborating on Robbie Grewal’s “Jewel Thief” and the Nayak 2 sequel.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Madgaon Express On OTT: When & Where To Watch This Kunal Khemmu’s Comedic Wild Movie For FREE!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News