Madgaon Express On OTT: When & Where To Watch This Kunal Khemmu’s Comedic Wild Movie For FREE!

Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut, Madgaon Express, is the new cult friendship movie. The movie is the perfect mix of massy, wild, and raunchy fun but with a deep sense of emotions at its core. While Madgaon Express was released on OTT, it was available for rent and fans were disheartened because they wanted to watch the movie on streaming for free. And the entertainment Gods have listened to their prayers. Excel Entertainment’s fun wild film will be available to stream for free soon.

Madgaon Express tells the story of three childhood friends — Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Tiwary — who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off track.

Eager viewers who prefer watching at home will need to wait for further announcements from the production house or streaming services as the details regarding its OTT release date are disclosed. After the film’s theatrical debut and successful run starting March 22, 2024. This movie was made available on Amazon Prime Video and can be rented. But it’s official: free streaming is also going to start, and it’s sooner than you think.

Go Goa Gone fame, Kunal Khemu is the writer and director. Divyendu of Mirzapur, Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992, Nora Fatehi, and Avinash Tiwary portrayed the leading roles. Farhan Akhtar, a well-known filmmaker, produced this comedy caper for Excel Entertainment.

Madgaon Express OTT Release For Free

After being available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, the movie will soon stream for free starting May 17, 2024, reportedly.

With some of the biggest names in the OTT industry, the film stood up for itself and became a smash hit. Madgaon Express performed well at the domestic box office, earning more than 34 crores net. Kunal’s Madgaon Express received rave reviews, and the failure of the Eid releases contributed to the film’s overall success.

