Madgaon Express has emerged as a rare film to celebrate 50 days at the box office. The film has been finding patronage from select set of audiences on a daily basis and the best part is that this has been a consistent trend, especially since last one month which has actually made a difference to its overall verdict. It has been one month since Eid and the film has made the most of the vacant period with no major Bollywood releases.

That was seen in the weekdays gone by as well when 88 lakhs more came in. The collections stayed over 20 lakhs mark on a daily basis and that was the case the week before as well. It’s just that the average was 25 lakhs per day which had ensured the weekdays of 1 crore and here it’s just a bit lesser at 88 lakhs. The hold is really good and one now waits to see if this week too Madgaon Express will manage similar trending since Srikanth has released as well.

The film is now approaching the 40 crores mark as 37.51 crores have already been reached. This won’t happen in this week since it would be tough to gather around 2.50 crores more. However this will happen a week later for sure which would be a good reason for all associated to celebrate.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

