Madgaon Express Completes 50 Days At The Box Office; Inches Towards 40 Crore Mark

Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut Madgaon Express clocked the 50-day run in the theaters, proving an excellent hold at the ticket window. Scroll down to know the film’s domestic collections so far.

Madgaon Express boasts an ensemble cast featuring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam. The feel-good entertainer, packed with comedy, peppy music, and a nostalgic touch, has struck a chord with viewers. Crossing the seven-week mark at the box office, Madgaon Express is nearing the 40 crore mark. The film’s continued success, fueled by positive word-of-mouth and strong audience response, has solidified its place as a surprise hit of the year.

Tagged “Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne” (translating to “Childhood dreams… fulfilled”), Madgaon Express promises a heartwarming journey back to childhood aspirations. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, the film is a nostalgic treat for audiences, still playing in theaters nationwide.

To celebrate the 50-day milestone, the makers shared a special video on social media, expressing their gratitude with the caption, “50 din, it’s a win. Celebrating 50 days of madness, fun and chaos in cinemas. Catch it in theatres now..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

The positive buzz surrounding Madgaon Express has undeniably played a key role in its theatrical run. Even in its seventh week, the film continued to draw viewers to the big screen.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Aranmanai 4 Box Office Worldwide (After 6 Days): Tamannaah Bhatia Takes The Franchise Total To A Whopping 167 Crore, Eyes 200 Crore Club Next!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News