Aranmanai 4 Box Office Worldwide (After 6 Days): Tamannaah Bhatia Takes The Franchise Total To A Whopping 167 Crore, Eyes 200 Crore Club Next!

It has been a moment of redemption for the Tamil Film Industry, with Tamannah Bhatia‘s Aranmanai 4 churning out great numbers at the box office. Currently, in six days, the horror comedy has earned 29.35 crore in India and 38 crore gross worldwide.

Aranmanai 4 Box Office Collection Day 6

On the sixth day of its release, the horror flick, also starring Raashi Khanna, collected 3.15 crore at the box office. This is a great sign since the film has taken very minimal drops over the week, staying above the 3 crore mark on all days.

On Wednesday, the sixth day after its release, Aranmanai 4 took a minimal drop of around 7%. It started the week on Monday with 3.65 crore, took a 6.8% drop, collected 3.40 crore on Tuesday, and finally registered a further 7% drop, earning 3.15 crore on Wednesday.

Aranmanai 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide

In six days, the film has collected 38 crore worldwide, earning 4.25 crore overseas. It aims to end the week in the 40+ crore range. Currently, it is the third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 worldwide after surpassing Rajinikanth‘s Lal Salaam.

Will Take The Franchise Total At 200 Crore

Currently, the three Aranmanai films stand at 127 crore worldwide, and Aranmanai 4’s one-week collection might add another 40 crore, taking the total to 167 crore. If all goes well, there is a very bright possibility that the fourth part might take the franchise total to 200 crore gross collection worldwide.

Have a look at the collection of the three Aranmanai films at the box office.

1. Aranmanai (2014): 65 crore

2. Aranmanai 2 (2016): 39 crore

3. Aranmanai 3 (2021): 23 crore

4. Aranmanai 4 (2024): 38 crore (in 6 days)

