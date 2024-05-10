Malayalee From India & Nadikar Box Office Collection Week 1: Aavesham & Aadujeevitham Rule, Newcomers Face Uphill Battle

Two Malayalam films, Malayalee From India and Nadikar, hit the big screens in the first week of May. However, neither film set the box office on fire. Read on!

Malayalee From India, starring Nivin Pauly, opened on Wednesday, May 1st, with a decent 2.90 crore. Despite initial promise, the film witnessed a significant drop in collections throughout the week. Weekend audiences provided a slight bump, but weekdays saw a further decline. By the end of its extended Week 1, which included two extra days due to its Wednesday release, Malayalee From India managed to collect 9.21 crore.

Nadikar, featuring Tovino Thomas, opened two days later on Friday, May 3rd. Experts predicted a strong opening, but the film could only muster 1.35 crore on its first day. Following a similar trajectory to Malayalee From India, Nadikar’s collections dropped throughout the week, with weekdays proving particularly challenging. By the end of its first whole week, Nadikar had collected 4.08 crore.

While both films failed to ignite the box office, Malayalee From India’s earlier release and slightly stronger opening day helped it edge out Nadikar in Week 1. However, with established films like Aavesham and Aadujeevitham still drawing audiences, Malayalee From India and Nadikar will need a significant turnaround in the coming weeks to achieve commercial success.

Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham continues its impressive run, comfortably holding the number three spot at the box office. After four weeks, Aavesham has amassed a staggering 83.10 crore domestically (98.05 crore gross). Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ambitious project, Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life, remains a strong contender in the top five. The film, known for its unique story and captivating visuals, has garnered 84.80 crore domestically after seven weeks.

Must Read: Srikanth Box Office: Rajkummar Rao Needs To Deliver 80% Profit To Match With His 1st Ever Hit After 10 Consecutive Flops – Manifesting A Glorious Comeback!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News