Richa Chadha is currently grabbing headlines for her performance in Heeramandi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama series on courtesans was released on Netflix on May 1. The series received mixed reactions, but Richa’s performance as Lajjo is receiving immense appreciation. The cast has been quite vocal about the show, its reception, and other important topics.

In a new interview, Richa Chadha was asked about her thoughts on Nora Fatehi’s statement, “Women should be nurturers”. On the BeerBiceps podcast, the Crakk star said, “This idea of I don’t need anybody. Feminism. I don’t believe in this s***. In fact, I think, feminism f***** up our society completely…. I think women are nurturers, yes, they should go to work and have their own life and be independent but to a certain extent.”

Richa Disagrees With Nora Fatehi’s Remarks

The Heeramandi star doesn’t agree with Nora Fatehi’s “women are nurturers” remark. In an interview with Puja Talwar, Richa said, “The cute thing about feminism is that it accepts those that seek the benefits of feminism but deny being a feminist. The reason why someone is able to have a career, choose what they want to wear, work where they want to be independent, have those choices is because of feminism and because of predecessors who decided that women need to be out there working jobs, not just being at home. So, I think it’s a misguided reaction to the visual of some misinformed bra-burning chaos from the late ’60s. It’s not really a real understanding.”

In the same interview, the Heeramandi actress added that all roles are defined, not as gender roles but as people with responsibilities who bring a child into this world. She disagrees with Nora Fatehi’s statement that women should be a particular way. Chadha added, “I’m surprised it was said at all, actually.”

Meanwhile, Heeramandi also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Sharmin Segal, and Adhyayan Suman. All the episodes of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show are streaming on Netflix.

