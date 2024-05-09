Celebrity rivalries were common during the 1980s, 90s, and early 2000s. In the past few years, Bollywood celebs have been quite friendly with each other; at least, that’s what we see from the outside. But there was a time when the celebrity clash was openly spoken of. Sometimes, the celebs would confirm something was wrong, and sometimes, there used to be strong speculations. One such rivalry was rumoured between Dino Morea and John Abraham.

Dino Morea and John Abraham’s rivalry goes back to their modelling days. Later, Bipasha Basu became a common factor, and when Dino and Bipasha’s relationship ended, the actress started dating John later. However, the Raaz actor has now cleared the air and stated there’s nothing wrong between him and the Dhoom star.

No Animosity Between Dino Morea and John Abraham

“We never had any rivalry. We used to talk to each other and have fun with each other. The talk about the rivalry between us started in people’s minds after I broke up with Bipasha, and he started dating Bipasha. People started thinking that he was dating my girlfriend, so there was a rivalry, media also fueled this. But there has never been any rivalry. We both have been on our own paths. Only yesterday I texted him, ‘Are we going for a bike ride or a coffee?’ I don’t think we have a rivalry. I am happy to see where he is today. Because at that point, when we were starting out, people used to say models can’t act, and we proved them wrong. John has done really well. I take my hat off for that guy; he has conducted himself well,” Dino Morea told Siddharth Kannan.

The Jism 2 actor added, “I am clarifying it after years. Me and Bipasha broke up, and almost one year after that, they started dating, and I had started dating somebody else. So, why would there be any animosity? People thought that John took my girlfriend, but it was nothing like that. The three of us used to talk, but people made it into something else.”

In the same interview, Dino Morea revealed that a common friend introduced him to Bipasha Basu on a blind date. At that time, they both were models. The duo started dating from that time onwards and worked together in Raaz and Gunaah movies. Dino stated, “But after Raaz when we did Gunaah that was the toughest time because we were breaking up, it was over.”

