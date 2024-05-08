Hrithik Roshan is undeniably a charming and talented actor who has given some remarkable movies over the years. As part of a filmy family, he grew up with some star kids, but did you know that the Dhoom 2 star was a schoolmate of this actor from the OG Dhoom movie? An old picture of the actors has gone viral online. Keep scrolling to know more.

For the unversed, Hrithik started making brief appearances in Hindi movies in the late 1980s. He appeared in films like Bhagwaan Dada, Aas Paas, Aap Ke Deewane, and Aasha. He reportedly received a token money of Rs 100 for his role in Jeetendra-led Aasha. He debuted his feature film as the main lead in Rakesh Roshan’s movie Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai opposite Ameesha Patel in 2001. It was also Patel’s debut film.

According to Wikipedia, Hrithik Roshan went to the Bombay Scottish School, and as per the viral picture, this Dhoom actor was also a student there. Hrithik soon became famous, and his acting prowess was visible in films like Guzaarish, Jodha Akbar, Agneepath, Super 30, and more. His exotic good looks make him stand out from the rest of his colleagues in the film fraternity, and people fondly call him the Greek God of Bollywood. HR is one of the highest paid actors of Bollywood.

Now, speaking of the viral picture of Hrithik Roshan, it has been posted on social media platform X. And as per reports, including Times of India, John Abraham was a schoolmate of HR. Hrithik stood in the second row in the photo wearing a white shirt, tie, and brown pants. Meanwhile, John is wearing a brown shirt with matching pants in the third-row corner from the top. Both look super adorable.

Check out the pic here:

As the OG villain in the first Dhoom movie, John Abraham will always be memorable. Hrithik did a fantastic job stepping into the franchise in Dhoom 2. They are also part of YRF’s spy universe. John appeared in Shah Rukh Khan led Pathan, while Hrithik was in War. There is a chance that they might share the screen in the spy-verse.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

