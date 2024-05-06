Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 45: Refuses To Surrender Even On The 7th Weekend

It was yet another good weekend for Madgaon Express as collections continued to be on an upswing. In fact, the jump from Friday (24 lakhs) to Saturday (47 lakhs) was pretty good, as the film collections pretty much doubled up. Then, a half-century was scored again on Sunday, and the numbers came to 56 lakhs.

The drop from the weekend before this is minimal, and that ensures that Monday to Thursday numbers will touch 1 crore again. In fact, the weekend gone by has already seen 1.27 crore coming in, and the whole lean period is turning out to be really valuable for Madgaon Express.

Kunal Kemmu‘s directorial debut is not just enjoying a longer shelf life but also gaining word of mouth, which will further help its cause when it arrives on the OTT. The awareness is certainly building for this quirky comedy, which is now emerging as one of the better successes of 2024.

The film has now collected 36.63 crore at the box office, and it’s now a given that the film will go past the 40 crore mark in its lifetime. By the close of this week, it should come quite close to the 38 crores mark, and after that, gathering those couple of crores more should be quite possible.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

