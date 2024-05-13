Murder In Mahim Ending Explained: Who Is The Killer?

Based on Jerry Pinto’s book by the same name, Murder in Mahim is a thriller series that follows the serial murders that happen in Mahin, Mumbai. Besides being a murder mystery, the show also does a commendable job as a social commentary on the troubles that homosexual people face in today’s world. Set in Mumbai in 2013, the show begins with the murder of a gay sex worker and the subsequent investigation that begins that starts to catch the killer.

The below section contains spoilers from the show Murder in Mahim.

What Happens in Murder in Mahim?

Laxman, also known as Proxy, the first victim of the serial murder happening in Mahim, starts an investigation that turns way too complicated than the investigating offices Shivajirao Jende (Vijay Raaz) and Firdaus Rabbani (Shivani Raghuvanshi) had anticipated. They find a lot of people who can be involved, including two police officers, Durra and Pagmat and journalist Peter Fernandes’ (Ashutosh Rana) son Sunil. It is also shown that Peter and Shiva used to share a good relationship in the past, which was messed up by Peter when he got Shiva’s father suspended for taking bribes. The two used to work together as a police-journalist duo and solve cases. When this case keeps going out of hand, they realize it’s time to go past their old disputes and work together again.

Is The Killer Caught at the End of Murder in Mahim?

After doing some investigation on his own, Peter finds Hemali, Sooraj Desai’s wife. Sooraj ignites his interest because he finds out from a paper cut out kept in Proxy’s house that he had committed suicide. As Peter interrogates Hemali with the bait of taking her interview for a women’s magazine, he realizes that she is lying about Sooraj’s suicide. With Shiva’s help, it is then learned that it was, in fact, Biral, Hemali’s brother, who had been murdering the gay sex workers. He was mad at Sooraj since he was gay and didn’t have any relationship with his sister, which caused pain for his family.

After pushing Sooraj out of their window, Biral goes on a murderous spree, killing the people with whom Sooraj had a relationship. Once it’s established that Biral is the murderer, he is killed by Unit, Proxy’s friend who had vowed to avenge his death. After solving the murders, officers Jende and Firdaus realize that their ACP might be associated with organ trafficking and decide to file a complaint against him. The show ends on a rather positive note as Peter accepts his son’s gay identity and Jende’s outlook towards homosexuals also changes and both he and Peter support Firdaus in her journey as a lesbian officer.

Must Read: 7 Shows To Watch If You Liked Maxton Hall On Prime Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News