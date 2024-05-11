What To Watch- From Murder In Mahim To Merry Christmas - 5 Indian Murder Mysteries For A Thrilling Weekend!

With the weekend coming to an end, if you are at a loss for choices in content, we can help you out. If you are someone who appreciates a good thriller movie, or a slow suspense unraveling twists, or if you are someone who just appreciates a good who dun it? We have the perfect series and movie list for you to wrap up your weekend with a lineup of the best murder mysteries on Indian OTT right now.

Enter the world of mystery and suspense with murder mystery shows and films. These captivating narratives weave intricate plots, compelling characters, and gripping twists that keep audiences on the edge of their seats. From classic whodunits to modern thrillers, murder mysteries offer a thrilling journey into the depths of human nature, unraveling secrets, motives, and the ultimate quest for justice.

Whether you’re a seasoned sleuth or a newcomer to the genre, there’s something undeniably irresistible about the allure of a good murder mystery. So, prepare to embark on a thrilling ride as we explore the captivating world of murder mystery entertainment.

Murder In Mahim

Where to watch: JioCinema

‘Murder In Mahim’ is a suspenseful murder mystery series starring Ashutosh Rana, Vijay Raaz, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Shivaji Satam, alongside other skilled actors. Adapted from the bestselling novel of the same title, the narrative delves into a sequence of riveting homicide cases unfolding in Mahim. As the investigation intensifies, a journalist-detective duo collaborates to interpret the evidence, utilizing criminal profiling to unveil the malevolent reality behind the killings. Releasing this Friday, May 10th, only on JioCinema.

Watch The Trailer:

Murder Mubarak

Where to Watch: Netflix

Homi Adajania brings you another twisted tale. In the upscale world of a posh Delhi club, a murder shatters the veneer of luxury, exposing a web of greed, vanity, and complex relationships. Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, Dimple Kapadia, and Karishma Kapoor lead a stellar cast in this gripping thriller. As the police dig deeper, every revelation adds another layer of suspense to the mystery of ‘Murder Mubarak’.

Watch The Trailer:

Merry Christmas

Where to watch: Netflix

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi star in Merry Christmas, a heartwarming but twisted tale of unexpected connections and festive magic. As the holiday season unfolds, their characters embark on a journey filled with laughter, love, and the true spirit of Christmas. Directed with flair, this film promises to be a delightful celebration of joy and friendship.

Watch The Trailer:

The Great Indian Murder

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar

This is the show that grips you right from the start. ‘The Great Indian Murder’ stars Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha, Ashutosh Rana, and Raghubir Yadav. This series delves into mysteries and secrets, offering suspense and drama at every turn. Directed with finesse, it’s a captivating blend of intrigue and compelling storytelling.

Watch The Trailer:

Dahaad

Where to watch: Prime Video

Vijay Varma started the year with a new avatar. Led by Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah, ‘Dahaad’ unleashes a gripping narrative that plunges viewers into a world of high-stakes drama, murder mystery, and heart-pounding action. ‘Dahaad’ promises an adrenaline-fueled ride that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Buckle up for an exhilarating journey into the depths of suspense, murder, and intensity.

Watch The Trailer:

So, there you go, if you are a fan of murder mysteries, this list will sort your weekend watch!

