Exclusive! Murder In Mahim’s Vijay Raaz Opens On OTT Is Giving Better Opportunities To Actors, “OTT Platforms Change Storytelling”

Vijay Raaz is on a roll to conquer the thriller genre. With his new releases, Murder In Mahim and Kartam Bhugtam, he has dabbled quite well in the thriller and suspense genre. Raaz is ready to star in a new novel turned series, Murder In Mahim, streaming on Jio Cinema. Vijay opened up in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi to talk about the opportunities that OTT platforms have brought out for actors.

Murder In Mahim is a highly anticipated psychological thriller based on the novel of the same name. It stars Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz in the lead roles. The gripping series, directed by Raj Acharya and produced by Tipping Point Films, is based on author Jerry Pinto’s critically acclaimed book.

The series is a social commentary that delves into a chilling murder mystery and Mumbai’s underbelly. It focuses on the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh Rana) and Jende (Vijay Raaz). Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam play pivotal roles.

Vijay Raaz, who plays the role of Jende in the series, says, “Murder in Mahim is adapted from Jerry Pinto’s book of the same name and shows how important OTT platforms are for bringing such stories to us. Without them, we might miss out on these interesting, longer stories. The series also highlights how police and journalists working together can solve cases well. In interviews, I’ve talked about how OTT platforms change storytelling. They let stories go beyond the usual and develop characters in new ways. ‘Murder in Mahim’ is a great example, showing characters growing in depth and complexity thanks to OTT platforms.”

Murder In Mahim Trailer

The trailer of Murder in Mahim gives you an intriguing look into the adaptation of Jerry Pinto’s famous novel. Seeping through the dark underbelly of crime in the days of Mumbai and how they affect the relationships among secrecy. As Vijay Raaz and Ashutosh Rana grapple with the murder at hand, they also take you on a thrilling ride into a classic. Who dun it?

Murder In Mahim is now streaming on Jio Cinema.

