The most-anticipated trailer of Merry Christmas is out. Starring Katrina Kaif opposite Vijay Sethupati, the film will bring a fresh Jodi with a super fresh plot. Helmed by Andhadhun and Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan, the first rushes have set the tone right for those who were waiting for it with bated breath. The 2-minute-15-second long trailer opens with a split screen of one grinding food items while the other is grinding the medicinal tablets. Soon, it moves to a monologue, and later, we see Katrina asking Vijay Sethupati his name.

However, things turn upside down when they plan to go on a date on Christmas Eve. As the trailer progresses, Sanjay Kapoor is seen making an entry and calling himself a ‘lone wolf.’ A while back, the first rushes of Sriram Raghavan directorial were dropped online, and it seems to have blown netizens’ minds away.

In the Merry Christmas trailer, Sriram Raghavan has put his signature spin to the traditional structure of romance, as suspense, seduction, and surprise await the audience. A simple chance meeting becomes a full-blown obsession between two strangers, which has increasingly dangerous consequences. The treatment of the bilingual film is very much in the neo-noir zone, something that has not been attempted on the big screen before.

The official trailer has garnered 179K and counting views already (at the time of going online). Now reacting to the same, the first rushes seem to have left the fans impressed. A user wrote, “Do not be fooled by the simplicity of this trailer.. It’s a Sriram Raghavan movie. His last movie made everyone forget ki ghar ka rasta kaha hai. Smartly cut trailer.. Gave nothing away…”

While another said, “When he manifested that Katrina kaif is willing to marry him in “ kathavakula rendu kathal “ who know it would be true ! This pair will surely be magical.” Next one commented, “I cant stop, Katrina did a fabulous act in hindi and tamil trailer. It shall be fantabulous in whole movie.”

Another wrote, “We felt really happy that our Vijay Sethupathi Sir turned into Most Wanted PAN India Star. He’s receiving Red Carpet Honor from almost all the film industries in India. He’s staying as a very good inspiration for many youngsters who are coming from the ground level by facing many struggles in life.”

Have you watched the trailer yet? If yes, then do let us know your thoughts about the same.

Merry Christmas will hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

