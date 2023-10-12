Vijay Sethupathi is a man of demeanor who amasses a huge fan following Down South.. Post his Jawan stint, the actor’s fan base has panned across the country, strengthening his position as a true-blue pan-India star, joining the likes of Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Prabhas, and Jr NTR among others. He also created a nationwide buzz with his critically acclaimed performance in Raj & DK’s Farzi which also featured Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna.

Vijay Sethupathi is one of a kind figure in the film industry. Known for his introverted nature, he is a perfect example of a self-aware actor and is widely recognized as one of the most talented faces in the Tamil film industry.

Given his calm persona, Vijay Sethupathi hardly courts any controversies. However, this one time, the actor found himself in a strange situation after he was attacked by a man at the Bangalore airport. Back in 2021, Vijay Sethupathi was attacked by an unidentified man who was reportedly in an inebriated state and was causing a nuisance at the airport. The man, who was also on the same flight as the actor, was seen lunging at Makkal Selvan from behind and attacking Vijay Sethupathi when he arrived at the airport. He reportedly tried to kick the actor, but it landed on one of those accompanying him.

As per a Masala! report, the incident took place after a brief argument between the two parties. The man, who later identified himself as Maha Gandhi, reportedly got angry when he congratulated Vijay Sethupathi on his National Award win for Super Deluxe to which the actor allegedly responded sarcastically. Maha Gandhi was also attacked by two men when he was collecting his bags at the counter, and this made him go red with anger, resulting in him launching an attack on Vijay’s team.

Later, Maha Gandhi revealed that he is an actor himself, having worked in 10 films. Gandhi said that he congratulated Vijay Sethupathi on his National Award win because they belong to the same community; however, he got furious when the actor responded to his wish by asking, “Is this a nation?” He further alleged that Vijay Sethupathi insulted his community by asking who the ‘Guru’ (a term used to refer to a superior figure of high knowledge) is, stating the only Guru he knows is a ‘Jewish Carpenter’ i.e. Jesus.

Later, Vijay also opened up about the controversy, saying it was a minor inconvenience caused by a drunk man that blew out of proportion. “When people are not in their senses, they behave like that… he was not a fan. He got into an argument with us. The argument continued when we landed… we took that man to the police station, and it was all sorted out. Nothing major,” the actor said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Setupathi will next feature in Merry Christmas, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.

For more such throwback trivia from Down South, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Leo Cast Salary Revealed! Thalapathy Vijay Takes Home 1400% More Than Sanjay Dutt As He Bagged 8 Crores For The Film, Here’s How Much Rest Of The Cast Earned

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News