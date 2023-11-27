Alia Bhatt has become the latest victim of deepfake technology after Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Kajol. A video with a morphed face of Alia is doing rounds across social media platforms, which has now sparked concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence. In the video, Alia Bhatt’s face has been pasted into someone else’s body. The latest video comes amidst growing concerns around face swap trend using AI, which has posed as a major threat to privacy of public figures and everyone in general. The actress has not yet reacted to the latest controversy.

A video has gone viral on social media in which a girl who resembles Alia is seen wearing a blue floral co-ord set while making some obscene gestures to the camera. However, the video has been morphed, with Bhatt’s face edited over someone else’s body. The video has, once again, brought focus to the misuse of face swap technology, calling for stringent measures against those who partake in editing and circulating such pictures and clips. A few netizens have also voiced the need to regulate AI.

Just a few days ago, a manipulated video of Kajol also surfaced online, which had the Indian actress’s face morphed into TikTok influencer Rosie Breen’s body. The clip showed Kajol changing clothes on camera as part of the ‘Get Ready With Me’ trend. Before this, Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif had also fallen prey to deepfake technology. Mandanna had also taken to her Instagram account to speak out against the morphed video, calling it extremely scary and showing how everyone is now vulnerable to such misuse of technology.

Many netizens took to X to express their concern over the misuse of AI and reacted to Alia Bhatt‘s latest deepfake video.

“After Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, and Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt falls prey to DEEPFAKE..✍️ #StandwithAlia India Needs Dedicated Law To Punish Creators Of Deepfakes,” one user wrote.

After Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol and Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt falls prey to DEEPFAKE ..✍️ #StandwithAlia

India Needs Dedicated Law To Punish Creators Of Deepfakes✍️✍️…#AliaBhattdeepfake #AliaBhatt #DeepFake @aliaa08

Original 👇🏻…. pic.twitter.com/AltPvE1Iob — pavan kumar (@pavankumar09225) November 27, 2023

“Alia Bhatt ka deep fake video aa gaya market mein batao 😢 where are we heading as a society”A second netizen wrote on X.

Alia Bhatt ka deep fake video aa gaya market mein batao 😢 where are we heading as a society? — Anshul✍️ (@Anshultiwari_) November 27, 2023

A third person wrote, “Deepfake tech misuse: Alia Bhatt targeted with fake explicit content. highlights the urgent need for AI ethics and security measures in digital media.”

🤖🇮🇳 #Deepfake tech misuse: Alia Bhatt targeted with fake explicit content. Highlights urgent need for AI ethics & security measures in digital media.#AIethics #Cybersecurity Source: timesofindia.indiatimes pic.twitter.com/VyIzTGvkkO — Talk AI Today (@TalkAIToday) November 27, 2023

