Time and again, we have seen Karan Johar exposing Bollywood actors who were and are dating secretly. During Koffee With Karan 7, he was the one to start Ananya Panday’s love affair rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur, which were only confirmed later by other media portals. Well, this isn’t the first time he has made such revelations. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when he opened up about Kajol’s crush on Akshay Kumar. Yes, you heard that right!

The story goes back to the time when KJo, along with Kajol, appeared on The Kapil Sharma show. On the comedy show, the filmmaker shared an interesting anecdote of the time when the actress was looking for Khiladi Kumar at a film’s premiere event. Scroll down for details.

Recently, a Reddit user took to the platform to share a short clip from Kajol and Karan Johar’s The Kapil Sharma episode. Along with it, they also resurfaced an old video where the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress is seen gazing at Akshay. Sharing the anecdote, Karan Johar revealed, “Kajol had a big crush on Akshay Kumar, I remember. Abhi bol sakte hain. Pure premiere mein who Akshay Kumar ko dundh rahi thi aur main unka sahara bann gaya tha. Secretly shayad main bhi Akshay Kumar ko dundh raha tha.”

Later, the second half of the video shows Kajol not being able to take her eyes off Akshay Kumar while he speaks into the camera during an interview.

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Can’t blame her Young Akshay was extremely good looking.” While another said, “She had great chemistry with both Akshay and Saif in Yeh Dillagi. Always wondered why she and Akshay weren’t paired more, given that their film was a hit.” Watch the video below:

A third netizen commented, “This interview is so funny. She can’t stop looking away from him.”

The fourth one wrote, “Unpopular opinion, Saif looked more handsome than Akshay in 90s.”

The Fifth one said, “Jawaani ki aag”

Akshay Kumar and Kajol have worked together in 1994’s Yeh Dillagi.

On the work front, after her applause-worthy performance in Lust Stories 2, Kajol will next be seen in Sarzameen and Do Patti, while Akshay Kumar has an interesting line up of films including Soraarai Pottru remake, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force, Shankara and Singham Again.

