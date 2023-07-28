Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ starring Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Ranveer opened up about Aditya Roy Kapur stealing his then-school girlfriend, and later our very own ‘Night Manager’ reacted to his allegations and denied it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ranveer is now married to actress Deepika Padukone, and they’re one of the most successful and famous couples in Bollywood. And, as far as Aditya is concerned, the actor is in an alleged relationship with Ananya Panday, and their recent pictures from Lisbon went crazy viral on social media. However, none of the two have confirmed the rumours yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about the throwback, Ranveer Singh once appeared on Neha Dhupia’s radio chat show No Filter Neha season 2 in 2017 and accused Aditya Roy Kapur of stealing his then-school girlfriend.

The Gully Boy actor said, “He was like every girl’s fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time who is now married with a kid, so she, I was really like, this is like, I was mad about her. It was a good 4-5 years that I was crazy over her. And then she finally broke up with me. It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur.”

Later in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Aditya denied Ranveer Singh’s allegations of stealing his girlfriend and revealed that he was just being dramatic while sharing his heartbreak story. Adi said, “Maybe, I didn’t know how he felt.” Denying the claims that he had not stolen his girlfriend, Kapur further clarified, “Only around eight months after that, did I start seeing her.”

What do you think about Ranveer accusing Aditya Roy Kapur of stealing his girlfriend in school? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Exclusive: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt Starrer Is A Sure Shot Double-Digit Opener Despite Barbie & Oppenheimer Craze, Trade Analysts Suggest!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News