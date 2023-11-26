Salman Khan’s most-awaited and most-anticipated film, Tiger 3, hit the theaters on the occasion of Diwali. After its stupendous opening, the film began to witness a drop in its collection as the days passed. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, it also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance as Pathaan. The film has received mixed responses from audiences and critics.

Amid the lukewarm response at the ticket windows, the actor sat for a group chat with the media, where he addressed all the questions related to the film, himself, and his leading lady, Katrina. During the conversation, Salman opened up about being tagged as the superstar. The Radhe actor said that he hates the term as it comes with a lot of pressure. Scroll down to know what he has to say.

Speaking to media, Salman Khan slammed the work and said that it is something that he doesn’t care about. Further acknowledging his fans’ love, he cleared that he’s doing his work and people are liking it. He adds that he doesn’t deserve the tag superstar because he hasn’t done anything like that.

“Mera naam Salman hai, koi mujhey Sallu bulata hai toh koi Bhai bulata hai, so this is fine for me. So, superstar ka tag, I find it stupid and silly, and I appreciate it if people, even you (media) guys, don’t use this superstar for me because I myself don’t believe that. I understand and appreciate you guys believing it because the film is doing well, and the numbers are there, so superstar, but I don’t think it’s right to put that tag on me. It’s a lot of pressure, and I don’t deserve it; it’s just that I’m giving my best, and it’s working so far,” said Salman Khan.

In the same interview, he also confirmed that no producer has ever lost money on him as he has never failed in his life in the industry. He further expressed that producers can’t raise a finger at him, saying, “Tere wajah se hum paise haar gaye’. Toward the end, Salman Khan said that he doesn’t want anyone to lose any money that is put on him in a film.

On the work front, Salman Khan, who’s enjoying the release of Tiger 3 and is hosting Bigg Boss 17, is yet to announce his next project. However, there are rumors of him collaborating with Sooraj Barjatya and Karan Johar.

