Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was a celebrated Indian actor who left an indelible mark on the Bollywood film industry. He has showcased his acting prowess in a wide array of roles, ranging from romantic leads to character-driven performances. He has refrained from working with Nasir Hussain.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan’s uncle Nasir played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of Bollywood during the latter half of the 20th century. He is known for his keen storytelling sensibilities and an innate understanding of the pulse of the audience. Rishi worked with Hussain in films like Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai and Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.

During a conversation with Zee Classic as a part of the ongoing Nasir Hussain Film Festival on the channel, Rishi Kapoor revealed the reason behind not working with him after two films. He said, “I worked with Nasir Sahab in two movies. I would have worked with him in four movies, but guilt kept me away. I somehow felt that Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai did not perform as well as Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, that’s why I felt that I must have hurt Nasir sahib’s feelings and hence shouldn’t work with him.”

Hussain would still contact Rishi Kapoor and request him to meet in his office, according to Rishi Kapoor. He added, “And I would always make some excuse like I am busy or I am working. Pancham (R.D. Burman) would also call me asking me to meet Nasir Sahab but because of my guilt, I felt he should work with other actors. Pancham da, Majrooh Sultanpuri uncle, Nasir sahab, and I were a fabulous team.”

The deceased actor, known for his roles in movies such as “Bobby,” “Kabhie Kabhie,” “Prem Rog,” and “Bol Radha Bol,” disclosed that a staggering sum of Rs 90,000 was allocated for his costume in the song “Bachna ae haseeno” from the film “Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.”

Rishi explained that the entire dress comprised plastic shells designed to reflect differently under various lighting conditions, providing a unique visual effect on camera. He added that the creation of the ensemble for the song required two months of dedicated hard work.

He suggested the dress to Nasir Sahab, emphasizing that it might be slightly costly, but the actual expense surpassed expectations. The amount of Rs 90,000 was a considerable sum, particularly in 1975. Regarding the red heart worn with the outfit, he mentioned that it was borrowed from Neetu Kapoor‘s friend, who had purchased it in London, expressing his desire to wear it for the song.

Rishi Kapoor remarked that Nasir Hussain put as much effort into his music as he did into his scripts.

Must Read: When Salim Khan Accused Rajesh Khanna Of Blaming Others For His Downfall & Added, “He Used To Feel That There Was Some Conspiracy Against Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News