Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Devdas, which was released in 2002, is known for its grandeur, opulent sets, lavish costumes, and intense performances. While Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff played important roles in the film, did you know that Saif Ali Khan was also supposed to play a role in it? Scroll down to know more.

Veteran actor Shroff played the role of Chunilal, who was a companion to SRK’s character during his journey of self-destruction. While not a central character, Chunilal’s presence is significant in shaping the storyline and adding depth to Devdas’s character.

Before Jackie Shroff, Saif Ali Khan was offered the role of Chunilal in Devdas. Soon reports claimed that the actor turned down the role. However, it seems the reality was far different from the reports circulated in the industry. The actor once broke silence on the report claiming that while he was still negotiating his salary, he found out that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had ‘closed the chapter’.

During a conversation with journalist Nilufer Qureshi in 2001, Saif Ali Khan said, “Though Sanjay Bhansali thinks I’m silly, let me make it very clear that I didn’t turn him down. There was a miscommunication between us on the price. Also, let me clarify that I didn’t ask for an obscene sum of money. Without getting back to me and discussing the price, Sanjay closed the chapter. Nobody even told me that the negotiations were off till I called back to find out what was happening.”

Saif as Chunilal would have been interesting to see. The character’s lightheartedness and humorous interactions bring moments of levity to the film, providing a temporary escape from the intense emotional drama that unfolds among Devdas, Paro, and Chandramukhi.

Talking of Devdas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s film remains a significant and memorable film in Indian cinema, appreciated for its visual spectacle, emotional narrative, and stellar performances. The director’s distinctive style, as showcased in ‘Devdas,’ has become synonymous with his subsequent works, contributing to his reputation as a filmmaker with a keen aesthetic sense and a penchant for crafting visually stunning narratives.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Adipurush, which was released earlier this year.

