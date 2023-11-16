Bollywood’s top divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt recently turned new guests on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan S8 E4. The episode was dropped online, and since morning, the beauties have been the talk of the town for different reasons. While the Raazi actress won many hearts for answering questions candidly and being herself, Bebo raised many eyebrows as she opened up about her controversy with Ameesha Patel and also about her possible collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

For the unversed, the actress has hogged the limelight for taking the meanest and brutal digs at the renowned filmmaker in the past. For those who don’t know, the rivalry started when Bebo gave a screen test for Devdas but got replaced with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Later, maybe out of revenge, when Kareena Kapoor Khan was finalized for Deepika Padukone’s role in Ram Leela, she ditched the filmmaker and walked out of the film just 10 days before the film was about to go on the floors. However, later in an interview, Bebo called Sanjay Leela Bhansali a ‘nobody’ who kept running after her, film after film. Slamming the filmmaker, she had called him a ‘confused’ director who never stood by his words.

Not only that she had even vowed not to work with him as she felt he didn’t have ‘any morals and principles in life’, adding that he has no ethics.

Now, seems like the time has changed, and Bebo is apparently ready to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. During her recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, when KJo asked who among Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes a better muse for the filmmaker, she said in her wit, “I still have a chance to work with him.”

Hearing her response, Karan Johar taunted her and said, “Accha, aa gayi na line par.” Well, we say, GUTS!

Earlier in an interview with Indya.com, Kareena Kapoor Khan had spoken at length about her growing rivalry with SLB and stated that even if he’s the biggest director and she’s the flop actress, she will still never work with him. Breaking silence on getting replaced in Devdas, she had said, “He was the one who insisted that I was the ideal actress for his film. Sanjay had signed me for the film, after which I did the photo shoot for him. And then he tells me that he is taking someone else. His movie never inspired me because I’m not cut out to play Paro from any angle. I’m too young to play that role.”

Well, we hope Sanjay Leela Bhansali watches Kareena Kapoor Khan say this so we can hear the next possible collaboration soon. Wouldn’t that be exciting? What do you think? Do let us know.

