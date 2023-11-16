Did Arjun Kapoor Fake His Height To Pose With David Beckham At Sonam Kapoor's Party? Actor Clarifies: "Let's Not Believe Everything We Read..."

Arjun Kapoor never shies away from expressing what he feels and always manages to give back to trolls who target him. The actor has time and again been pulled up on social media. Be it for his relationship with Malaika Arora or for his weight gain, trolls are always on the lookout to target celebrities. Recently, Arjun became the target of a meme page on Instagram who were convinced that the Ishaqzaade actor has faked his height to pose with David Beckham.

Footballer David Beckham was recently in Mumbai to attend the semi final match between India and New Zealand. The footballer had a gala time attending the match at Mumbai’s Wankhade stadium. He later enjoyed a small gathering arranged by Sonam Kapoor at her residence.

During his visit to Sonam’s house, the footballer posed with Arjun Kapoor and soon their snaps went viral. Many netizens claimed that the Bollywood actor faked his height and posed beside the star footballer.

Arjun had shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “A night to remember…To meet someone u have admired from afar for so many years & to be able to talk face to face with him about his new life in Miami, football, India, travel, his kids, philanthropy & everything else I could squeeze into a 15 minute dinner table chat. Grateful to have met @davidbeckham & completely in awe of his genuine sincerity towards spending time with all of us & being kind enough to allow every fan boy/girl in that room to feel elated to get a picture & time with him…Thank You @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja for fulfilling this childhood dream of mine !!!#whatanight #legend #beckham.”

The picture was soon shared by a meme page who accused him of faking his height. However, Arjun debunked all rumors and commented on the picture, “I’m actually 183 cm that’s slightly over 6 feet so let’s not believe everything we read.

Fans soon supported him in the comments. One wrote, “@arjunkapoor Love how you subtly give it back,” while another wrote, “@arjunkapoor are Arjun bhai namskar.”

Many celebs including Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attended the star studded gathering in Mumbai.

