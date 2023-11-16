Some time back, a video of Nana Patekar slapping a boy surfaced on the web, taking it by storm. The clip was shared widely on the internet, receiving massive criticism. The veteran actor has often courted controversy owing to his behavior on the film sets. Years back, he was accused of #MeToo by actress Tanushree Dutta along with choreographer Ganesh Acharya on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss. Now in the latest update, this morning, the actor issued an apology, for the viral video, which has garnered a strong response from the netizens.

For the unversed, the veteran actor was seen slapping a boy who had come on the sets in between the shoot for a selfie. Soon after the boy reaches closer to the actor and tries to take a photo, Patekar slaps him and gets removed by a crew member. Despite issuing an apology, he’s now at the receiving end. Scroll down for details.

This morning, Nana Patekar released a video where he issued an apology for the viral video. The veteran actor confirmed that he wasn’t aware of the boy being an outsider and not from the film’s set. He went on to reveal that, as per the script, he was supposed to slap a boy from the crew. After the incident took place, he learned that he wasn’t from the crew. Further calling it a misunderstanding, Patekar sought forgiveness and assured his fans that he would never do anything like this.

Soon after his apology went viral, netizens slammed and criticized Nana Patekar, asking him to no fool them. Commented on his latest video, a user wrote, “Plz stop making fools of us and stop this drama control. We all know that are have short temper…don’t cover up. We love your work but not this actions.”

Another wrote, “Nana janta ko Mama banate huye,” the third one commented, “U mean the script suggested you slap a crew? Stop fooling people and get a grip on ur temper.”

“You have spoiled your own Image. You don’t deserve the respect the public has given you,” said a fourth user.

Fifth, one commented, “People should stop going to these actors and getting pictures clicked nothing is above self-respect which people are giving up easily these days.”

While the sixth netizen said, “Ya but still who hits like this in public.. They also have self respect… N without all this person u r helpless… Mind it.. Don’t underestimate common man.”

Another commented read, “Pahle maar do phir sorry bol do , gajab ka kahani banaya hai nana ne. ab director pareshn k iss scene ko movie me kaise adjust kare.” Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Nana Patekar getting trolled for his apology?

