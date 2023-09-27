Nana Patekar is all set to impress audience with his upcoming film The Vaccine War and we cannot wait to see what the talented actor has to offer. Meanwhile, Nana Patekar has ben busy promoting his film and during a recent media interaction he spoke about his rivalry with Shah Rukh Khan. Rumours of Nana and Shah Rukh Khan’s rivalry started doing rounds but looks like there was no truth in them!

Speaking at a promotional event, Nana said, “Bahut achha kalakaar hai. Iski pehli film mere sath thi, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. Release doosri ho gayi, lekin pehli wali mere sath thi. Maine usko kaha tha uss waqt, poochh lo Shah Rukh se, ‘Tu ek din bahut bada star banega,’ pehli hi film mein kaha tha usko. (He’s a very fine artiste. His first film, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, was with me. Another film got a release first, but his first was with me. You can ask him, I told him back then, during his first film, that he’d become a very big star one day)”

Nana Patekar was further asked if he met Shah Rukh Khan recently to which the actor said, “Jab bhi milta hai, mujhse usi tarah se milta hai. Mujhe koi dikkat nahi ussey. Aur wo mera apna hai, mujhse chhota hai, toh mujhe dikkat kyu hogi ussey? (Whenever he meets me, he’s very respectful, I have no issues with him. He’s my own, he’s junior to me, so why would I have a problem with him?)”

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan is breaking all box office records and is a massive hit.

Talking about Nana Patekar’s film, The Vaccine War is slated to release on September 28, 2023 and is a tribute meant to honour the medical fraternity of scientists and doctors who worked at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

