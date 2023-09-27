Shah Rukh Khan is the King of romance. A superstar who was an outsider and made it big in the industry. However, he went through a long period of struggle where he auditioned for films, did shows for TV, and hosted as well. But luck favoured him when he landed Deewana and shot to fame overnight! Though his wife, Gauri Khan, was not convinced that her husband would be the superstar he is today.

In fact, the businesswoman once confessed that she even thought that the Jawan actor’s career would not last long. He might be thrown out of the industry after a film or two.

Gauri Khan spilled beans about her thoughts and doubts about Shah Rukh Khan’s career in one of the episodes of Simi Garewal’s chat show. While Gauri appeared on the show with SRK himself, she revealed how she was initially doubtful about her husband’s career.

Confessing about her prediction of the Pathaan actor’s career, Gauri revealed, “I don’t know, it all happened so quick that I didn’t even think that he’s gonna be in the films like be a part of the industry. I thought he’ll just do one or two films. I guess I just thought it’s like doing a serial or something, not realising….I thought he would probably flop.”

She further revealed her lack of understanding of her husband’s potential as she said, “Really, I thought it was all rubbish, he’ll just do one or two films and he’ll just be thrown out and then that’s it.”

But fate definitely had other plans for SRK since he turned a superstar with his debut film Deewana, where he played the parallel lead to Rishi Kapoor and romanced Divya Bharti.

This video clip with Gauri Khan’s confession about her husband’s career resurfaced on social media and was shared on a Reddit community BollyBlindsNGossips. Netizens reacted to SRK & Gauri’s cute chemistry and even pointed out how she kept the superstar in check!

A user commented, “Alpha wife. Kept his expectations in check lol.” Another user pointed out, “He practice the law of attraction unknowingly or knowingly.” Some even pointed out how Shah Rukh Khan was the reason behind Yash Raj Films’ monopoly as well. The comment read, “No way. YRF might not have been where it is today either.” A fan wrote, “Oh, I am so glad he did more than two films! The world is incomplete without Sharukh and his films.”

