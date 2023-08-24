Rakhi Sawant has been known as the controversial queen, and recent drama in her life only solidifies it. Since the last couple of days, the Bigg Boss fame has been in the headlines owing to her alleged husband, Adil Khan Durrani, making shocking claims during a press conference and then her best friend, Rajshree More, filing a police complaint against her.

While Rakhi has been hitting back at their statements, we remembered the time she made the headlines because of Tanushree Dutta. For the unversed, Rakhi and Tanushree locked horns when the latter named Nana Patekar in the#MeToo movement, and Sawant slammed her for it. During this time, both actresses slammed each other and lots more. Read on to know about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In October 2018, as per India Today, Tanushree Dutta claimed Nana Patekar s*xually harassed her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss (2008) and forcefully tried to insert intimate steps into the choreography. After she protested, she claimed Nana called goons to vandalise her car. Slamming her claims, Rakhi Sawant said, “These are fake allegations on Nana Patekar ji and Ganesh Acharya. Tanushree Dutta has gone mad. She was in a coma for 10 years. She has just woken up after a coma of 10 years.”

Rakhi Sawant continued, “I don’t like saying such things about a woman. I respect women. But this Tanushree Dutta, who has returned from America after 10 years, is vomiting such things, because she has exhausted all the money from her bank account and has no work, has nothing and is blaming Nana Patekar ji.” She then added, “She is talking about the past, which has nothing to do with the incident. Nothing of this sort ever happened. If something like this would have happened…have you seen my song with Nana Patekar…he did not even touch me a little.”

Not one to take such statements lightly, Tanushree filed a defamation case against Rakhi. Talking about it, her lawyer said, “On behalf of Tanushree Dutta, we have filed a defamation case of Rs 10 crore on Rakhi Sawant. A criminal and civil defamation case against Rakhi Sawant for maligning my client’s character and image.”

Just days later, as per the Times of India, Rakhi then filed a case against Tanushree, alleging she had tarnished her image. She said she had also filed a criminal and civil suit against her in retaliation. Regarding the defamation case, Rakhi told the media that she has filed a 25 paise –yes Rs 0.25, defamation case against Tanushree as she didn’t want her parents to suffer because of their daughter’s actions.

While we can dig up many more Rakhi Sawant controversies, we wonder where the current one is heading… Let us know in the comments what you think of the current drama in her life.

Must Read: Raghav Juyal Is All Set To Star In Guneet Monga’s Action-Thriller Kill, Says: “I’m Excited To Be Doing Projects In Different & Varied Genres…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News