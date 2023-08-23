Rakhi Sawant has been currently undergoing a lot of stress in personal life. After sending alleged ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani to jail in a domestic violence case, Rakhi recently held a press conference. A few days after stepping out of the jail, Adil held a press conference against Rakhi Sawant, where he exposed her web of lies. In shocking revelations, Adil revealed that she cheated him of Crores and even lied about his fake miscarriage. Later, Rakhi hit back at Adil in her press conferences, addressing his accusations and allegations against her.

This morning, in a shocking turn of events, Rakhi’s best friend even broke all ties with her and filed an FIR against the controversial queen. While many details are not out, she seems to have now joined forces with Adil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, amid all this, Sherlyn Chopra seems to be making fun of her situation and mocking her. In a shocking turn of events, Sherlyn was sidelined with Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi Sawant’s now ex-best friend Rajshree More. The actress recently hosted a press conference where she was seen lying on the floor to create drama. She also told paps to tell Rakhi, “Agli baar se jab woh nautanki karre, unse bolo, tumse bada nautaki Sherlyn Chopra hai.”

Soon after the video went viral, Rakhi Sawant’s fans bashed her best friend and Sherlyn. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “True friends .. sadly that’s how people are these days …. Opportunist…. This trip can hold press confrence coz they roamed around with Rakhi and got famous. Rakhi isn’t my fav but these backstabbers are worse than her. If she was bad they shouldn’t have been with her in the first place. Snakes as friends.”

While another said, “If friends as snake would have face is this.” A third user commented, “Oh god… Dusman ka dusman dost….seriously… Rakhi ka bura wakt chal rha hai… Ye sab uske apne the na….. Media.. Shame on u.. Uske samne uski inke samne inki..”

Fourth troll wrote, “Desh chaand pr poch gya Aaj atlist aaj to in logo ka Tamasha mt dikhao jise dekh k dharti pr boj lage.”

A fifth one commented, “Shame on these c grade girls, kal tak rakhi k talwe chaat te the attention k liye in the name of friendship and aaj usi ko back stab kar diya. Yeh bazaru aurat Sherlyn khud itna bhauk bhauk k adil k against boli thi. Bloody hypocrites.”

“Ekta kapoor ma’am ki nagin serial real mein chal rahi hai. Rakhi tere toh L lag gaye,” read sixth user’s comment.”

Watch the video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this video? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Hits Back “Maar Maar Ke Islam Qubool Karwaya… Adil Khan Ki Wajeh Se Muslim Log Badnam Hai” Bashing Her Alleged Ex-Husband After His Explosive Press Conference

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News