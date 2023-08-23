Comedy queen Bharti Singh has carved a niche for herself in the TV world. After appearing in different comedy shows, she became a household name with her character of Titli on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, a few months back, she made headlines when she didn’t appear on the new season of the comedy show and said that she had already given the commitment to somewhere else. Amid all the applauses and praises, Bharti has recently opened up about facing fee cut.

The comedian is currently enjoying motherhood bliss as she’s parenting her son Laksh along with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. They have a YouTube channel which is already a hit amongst her fans. Scroll down for details.

In the latest interview, Bharti Singh opened up about the time she wasn’t paid well especially after the Pandemic hit India. Bharti Singh told Hindustan Times, “Ever since the pandemic hit us, budgets of the shows have really been affected. And that has happened in all the industries. But, no artiste would be fine if they are not paid what they deserve. Agar main jo charge karti thi, uska 25% bhi nahi doge aap, toh fir kaam nahi ho ho payega,”

She added, “But if you ask me to give 26 days in a month to a show, and I am not even being paid well for it, I would prefer to take a step back because main bhi apne bacche ko 12 hours ghar par chhod kar aaungi, so I need to be paid for my work.”

The comedy queen went on to add that she never throws tantrum if not paid well adding that once she’s on the stage she forgets how much she’s been paid and how long she’s been asked to perform. Bharti Singh added, “I don’t say things like, ‘Main 1 lac leti thi, par ab 50 hazaar le rahi hu toh 6 ki jagah 3 jokes hi maarungi. Once I go on the stage, I don’t even remember for how long I’ve been asked to perform or how much I’ve been paid. Live shows mein mujhe rokna padta hai because I’m not someone who follows the script. So, I never ever complain about overtime also.”

Bharti Singh concluded saying that she’s currently concentrating on her YouTube channel and is planning to launch a few more as she wants to spend more and more time with his toddler Laksh as she feels this time won’t come back.

