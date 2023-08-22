Days after Elvish Yadav lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan has made some shocking about the ‘reality’ of the makers of the reality show. Earlier, YouTuber had addressed the staged rivalry between him and Elvish Yadav and slammed the makers. He also revealed that the makers also tried to show Manisha Rani as the villain in the house as she was the sweetest girl of the house.

Now, yet again, in a recent video with YouTuber and his brother Nischay Malhan, Abhishek has revealed some more shocking details about the show. In a video posted on the channel titled Triggered Insaan, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 runners-up was seen talking about all the popular controversies that happened this season.

In one section of the roast video played by Nischay, he showed a footage to his brother where Falak Naaz called Abhishek Malhan a ‘gay’ and asked his brother if he was aware of this. In response to this, the Fukra Insaan said, “Nahi. Ab main samjha, baat yeh thi. Jaise Elvish bhi enter kara to woh lehriya hai, Abhishek bol raha hai to woh leheriya hai. Matlab sab kuch Abhishek aur Elvish ko same bakwaas. Ek baar muh pe bolne ka daam kyu nahi rakha aap.”

Have a look:

They also spoke about the middle finger controversy created by co-contestant Avinash and Abhishek, who was unaware of the incident, said, “Isne mereko middle finger dikhayi…arey yaar. Iska sach bata raha hoon…iske daam hi nahi tha.” He also added that Avinash was always cribbing and complaining to contestant Pooja Bhatt about him.

Before ending the video, Abhishek Malhan concluded that “Bigg Boss is actually Squid Games in real life”. He added, “Ek rupeh ka scripted game nahi hai. Humne 60 din kisiko nahi dekha, blinds neeche aati thi, blinds chhoona allowed nahi tha.”

