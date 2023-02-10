Veteran actor and theater artist O Yeong-su, who rose to international fame with the global success of Squid Games, shocked everyone last year when he was charged with s*xual misconduct. Weeks after the veteran actor was charged with the crime, he has reportedly apologized to the journalists and thinks he behaved badly.

For unversed, the charges against the veteran actor surfaced first in 2017 when an anonymous young actress filed a complaint against the actor for s*xually harassing her when they were on a tour for a play.

During the tour with the theater, O Yeong-su reportedly touched a young actress and tried to hug and kiss her on the cheeks forcefully when they were out for a stroll. The young actress filed a police complaint against the Squid Games actor. Even though he confessed that he held the hand of the actress, he denied other claims that the actress reported.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the survivor’s attorney said in an initial statement to the press, “O admitted his wrongdoing when the victim asked for an apology, but he has denied the charges during the investigation, failing to show any remorse for his act.”

Following this, the survivor went through emotional tension and mental strain for years. She had to submit the text messages that took place between her and the actor as well as her medical history, which included the psychiatric treatment she received after the incident, reported the local press. The victim urged, and the lawyers reopened the case.

As O Yeong-su’s sexual harassment case got reopened and the trial began. the Golden Globe award-winning actor last week apologized for his actions to the journalists, and he regretted his actions of holding the hand of the actress. He said, “I am sorry. I think I behaved badly.”

