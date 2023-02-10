Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield, who has a huge fan following for playing Marvel’s The Amazing Spider-Man was once rejected for a role for his looks. As it may come as a surprise, he auditioned for the role of Prince Caspian in 2008 released, ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian”

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans heavily demanded Garfield to return once again as the Amazing Spider-Man. While that did not happen, the actor had to be disappointed. However, he was in the running to play the role of Prince Caspian which was later given to Ben Barnes. Read on ahead to find out what actually happened!

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ Actor Andrew Garfield talked about a role that he was denied. He says, “I really wanted to play” in the Narnia movie. Andrew reveals he was rejected as he was “not handsome enough” for the role. He says, “I think the feedback was he’s not handsome enough or something.”

Later, Andrew Garfield said he really wanted that role and jokingly reacted to Ben Barnes getting the role saying, “I’ll get you no I really just wanted that part”. He adds, “I was just starting out so I was like my God Narnia I love Narnia.”

While the actor did not get to play Narnia’s Prince Caspian, his appearance as The Amazing Spider-Man is still evident in the audience’s mind. Taking on the role of web-slinger after Tobey Maguire’s stint was a leap of faith for the actor but Andrew Garfield not just did justice to the role, he just gave a new meaning to it!

Many theories and insider claims that Marvel Studio is working on the third The Amazing Spider-Man movie with Andrew Garfield. His fans from all over the globe are trending hashtags and demanding the third movie.

While it is not confirmed whether he will return as Spider-Man or not, let us know what do you think if he would have played the role of Prince Caspian in Narnia movie?

