What’s Happening With Netflix’s The Chronicles Of Narnia? Fan-Made Posters Intrigue Fans All Over Again

Ever since Netflix has announced that they will be recreating The Chronicles Of Narnia world for their subscribers, everyone has been waiting for it anxiously. The big announcement was made back in 2018 and since then no-one has heard much about any kind of development.

However, just recently some posters of the upcoming Netflix project started doing rounds on Twitter. The posters which have the “Netflix” logo on them promise the fans that the “Netflix Original Series” is “Coming Soon”. Have a look-

guys they’re making a Netflix original series of all the chronicles of Narnia!! This is not a drill !!! pic.twitter.com/ellbelmpv1 — Brianna 💘 (@CelineBrianna) May 27, 2020

I don't know if I want Netflix to try and finish Susan's story on their own. The ending on the book was the bittersweet ending but I truly want to see Susan on Narnia again. pic.twitter.com/gD5xfrYGMj — wintergarden (@missaliyalala) May 27, 2020

Chronicles pf Narnia on Netflix soon! 😳😲 pic.twitter.com/AuCnE1c9Rg — Ryan, Ph.D ⚽️ (@cmmdrryan) May 26, 2020

But clearly, there’s something fishy about these posters. First of all, Netflix hasn’t shared these posters anywhere which means they are not official and then one of the posters seems to be too-inspired from Game Of Thrones. This goes on to prove that these are mere fan-made posters.

Now coming to the part which everyone is desperate to know about. When will Netflix actually come with The Chronicles Of Narnia?

Well, last we heard something about this was from the producer Douglas Gresham who himself was waiting for any update from Netlfix regarding the same. According to Screen Rant, while speaking to William O’Flaherty for 90 Seconds to Knowing C.S. Lewis, he said, “I have not heard a word from them.”

He further added, “I’m kind of getting worried myself as to whether anything’s ever going to happen.”

Gresham also opened up about his expectations from Netflix’s version of The Chronicles Of Narnia and said, “love it to be an episodic thing. Because with a movie, you have an hour, maybe two-hour maximum if you really stretch it, to put an entire book – an adventure storybook – into the film. And you just can’t do it.”

As of now, maybe slow and steady, It looks like Netflix is surely developing the project. According to Decider.com, the release date of the project hasn’t been announced yet but since they have seven books in the series there’s a lot to cover and it’ll take sometime.

