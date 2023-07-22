The popular comic couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa will be adding an extra dose of laughter in the upcoming episode of ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’.

Upping the ante of this intense competition, the contestants will now be challenged with a ‘Guru Swap’, compelling them to step out of their comfort zone with their existing choreographers in the ‘Adla Badli’ special.

Contestant Akshay Pal will mesmerise the audience and Bharti Singh with his charming moves, along with his newly swapped Guru, Saumya to the song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’.

Surprised by this new side of Akshay Pal, the judges — Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur and Sonali Bendre — will shower the duo with praise for their brilliant chemistry on stage. Geeta would also express her pride for the dancer, saying that she could feel Akshay’s stage presence through the dance act. It also left Bharti Singh totally speechless!

Mighty impressed with his act and inquisitive about Akshay’s dance academy in Indore, Bharti will go on to say, “Akshay, you have a dance school as well, right? I would like to know the fees for my son. I want a year’s membership. We know that you have an academy in Indore, but we want you to open an academy in Mumbai as well, so that our son and even Jay’s kids can attend.”

“We want your academy to do well. The judges have said that they have seen the stage presence of Akshay today, and that is because we are lucky for you! (laughs). I have heard many times that whenever Saumya dances, all eyes are on her, but today, Akshay, you pulled my attention towards you,” she added.

Akshay humorously agreed with Bharti Singh, saying, “Truly, because of you, there is a different vibe on set!”

Harshdeep Kaur and Mukti Mohan will also be present to promote their new single, ‘Waah Sajna’.

‘India’s Best Dancer 3′ airs on Sony.

