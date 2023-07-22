Barbie fever has taken over the industry, with divas trying to pull off their glamorous selves in pink. However, Nikki Tamboli decided to break the pink fever as she posed in denim for her latest photoshoot. The model and reality TV star went almost nude with an open Denim shirt and her jeans loose enough to keep dropping down as she teases her audience in a viral video.

Nikki, who shot to fame with Bigg Boss and later Khatron Ke Khiladi, was seen pulling off some s*ducing moves with her pouts and curves playing with the camera as she kept teasing with her open shirt worn backwards exposing her bare back with her hair tied up in a high bun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, her bold enough look did not go down well with the netizens as Nikki Tamboli’s video was shared by some paparazzi accounts who compared the actress to a hot Barbie. Netizens took brutal Barbie digs at the actress and even called out her n*de act crass. Some even compared her to Uorfi Javed. Scroll down to read how the internet shamed the actress and attacked her for her latest photoshoot.

The video was shared by a paparazzi account Viral Bhayani on Instagram and was captioned, “Barbie setting the gram on fire!! Nikki Tamboli’s hot look is definitely making us go crazy.” The video was also clubbed with a Barbie theme song, and netizens attacked Nikki with their Barbie digs. A user wrote, “Life in plastic, it’s fantastic – Got real!” Another user wrote, “You are N*ngi Girl in the N*nga World.” A third user commented, “FYI…Barbie was never n*de so stop insulting the legendary Barbie.”

People even compared the actress to Uorfi Javed and wrote, “Urfi ka mini version. inko lagta aise gande gande photoshoot karke h kaam milte hai. Another user trolled her and wrote, “Urfie k behen chup beth ja.” A third user wrote, “Urfi ki bahen to kpde me dikhti hai. uski jagah ye bahen ka farz nibha rhi hai.”

Users even attacked Nikki Tamboli for going n*de and dropping clothes in the viral video. A user commented, “No talent! Only n*dity to showoff!!!!” Another comment read, “She has nothing to show except n*dity.” A third comment read, “Yeh sab karne se kya hoga n*de hokar ghumo sadko par.” Another comment attacked her and wrote, “Kapde utarenge toh hi show milega ab …. Limelight me rahenge sara time . Women like her will never get good roles !! @nikki_tamboli lippumping karenge br*ast enlargement karenge . Complete fake body !!”

You can watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Anupamaa Ranking On This Week’s TRP List Won’t Shock You, YRKKH & GHKPM Battle It Out To Be In The Top 5 – Full List Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News