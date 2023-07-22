The Indian television shows have set a reputation for not following the rules of science in the past few years. With low budget VFX and disappointing scripts, various shows end up landing on meme pages on social media. However, there was one such TV show that broke the stereotypes of bad VFX with a whopping budget that surpassed many movies, including Pathaan, Baahubali 2 and Brahmastra. Scroll down to read the scoop.

TV shows such as Naagin, Suryaputra Karn and many others that follow a mythological epic require good VFX. However, such shows have often been trolled for cartoon-like animation.

It is understandable that a long-running show will require a hefty budget for good quality and convincing VFX but this TV show made it happen. As per a report by DNA, the most expensive TV show to date is Porus. The show began airing in 2017 and ran for a good one year on SonyTV.

The show was produced by One Life Studio and 260 episodes were planned. The budget for the show was initially confirmed at Rs 1 crore per episode but by the end, Porus ran for 299 episodes and its production budget reached Rs 500 crores.

Several other reports have also suggested that the show’s production cost was Rs 400 crores, which is higher than several mega-budget films, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan whose budget was Rs 250 crores. The show even crossed the high-grossing movies, including SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 (Rs 250 crores) and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva (Rs 375 crores). The only two movies that were made on a budget more than that of Porus were RRR and Aadipurush.

For the unversed, Porus starred Laksh Lalwani in the titular role while Rohit Purohit, Rati Pandey, Sameksha, Aditya Redij, Suhani Dhanki and Sunny Ghanshani played supporting roles.

