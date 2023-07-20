The TRP report for week 28 is out. The effectiveness of a television show is evaluated using the BARC ratings, which notify us about the top channels and shows on the charts. While Barsaatein has climbed into the top 10, Anupamaa still rules the TRP chart.

The show, led by Rupali Ganguly, has a TRP of 3. The fight between Anupamaa and Malti Devi seems to be a throwback to earlier times. Their fans are happy about her reunion with Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna). Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai came in second.

The TRP for the show starring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda is 2.3. The show’s story revolves around Abir, Abhimanyu, Akshara, and Abhinav. On the other side, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has taken the third position. Faltu and Yeh Hai Chahatein also air in the same time slot.

With Pravisht Mishra taking over as the new male lead, Yeh Hai Chahatein is doing well. The bomb blast case from the episode is currently the subject of an inquiry. Faltu has identical figures. In the recent episode, viewers saw how Ayaan comes to terms with how Faltu has been wronged throughout. She does, however, land a job.

With a rating of 2, Imlie has moved up to fourth place on the BARC’s TRP report. Fans saw Atharva’s assistance in Imlie’s job search. In the upcoming days, Sharma will assault her. The TRP for Pandya Store got 1.9. The next generation of the family will soon be on display as Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik leave the show.

The TRP charts show that TMKOC is performing well despite the controversy. It received a 1.9 rating. Lord Shiva and Sati are portrayed by Ram Yaashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the primary hero parts.

Teri Meri Doriyaaann has a TRP of 1.7. This family drama focuses on three brothers and their romantic interests. In Barsaatein, Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi play important parts. The program’s premiere received a stunning 0.5 rating. The two’s unique approach to their love tale is adored by fans.

