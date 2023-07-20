Yesterday, media reports were abuzz that Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, is all set to share his ordeal via a movie. According to the latest news, the star husband and businessman is all set to star in his biopic which will show what he went through from his perspective. In 2021, the businessman courted controversy when his name emerged in the creation and publication of adult content. However, later, actress Sherlyn Chopra too accused him of se*ual harassment.

After learning about his biopic, the actress reacted to the same and slammed him. For the unversed, he was charged under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code r/w section 384, 415, 420, 504 and 506, 354 (a) (b) (d), 509, of Indian Penal Code, 67, 67 (A), of Information Technology Act 2008, sec 3 & 4 of Indecent Representation of Women Act 1986… Scroll down for details.

Speaking to ZoomTV, when Sherlyn Chopra was asked about his biopic, she reacted to the same and said, “What to say? I recently learned that he is taking acting classes and wants to become an actor. I want to tell him that First be a Good Human being.” After landing in controversy and coming out of the jail Raj Kundra had blasted Chopra for her statements.

Raj Kundra had Tweeted, “Yes, I saw the latest p***y licking scene of #Sherlynchopra released 2 days back on her onlyfans, it’s very hot but curious to know how @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice can file a case against you on her complaint? I guess they don’t watch hot sexy videos.”

Adding, “This is my exact point! Who is she blaming for her own produced X-rate content on only fans that she has monetised! She is talking about vulgarity and women’s rights yet producing this kind of filth! She will be arrested soon… a matter of time! She is a menace 2 society! @MahaCyber1,” in the next Tweet.

