A movie based on Raj Kundra’s harrowing experience in the Arthur Road jail is getting turned into a movie, where the businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband will be seen as the lead.

According to a statement, the makers are in the final stages to present a film commemorating the diverse and intense shattering experiences that Raj Kundra went through during his tenure in India’s most overcrowded Jail, Arthur Road Jail.

One of the most controversial topics, that created a stir amongst the media, is the ongoing court case on businessman Raj Kundra over allegations of being involved in the production of p*rn films.

A source revealed, “The film will present an account of all that Raj Kundra experienced through his tenure in one of most over-crowded Jail – Arthur Road Jail. The director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, but Raj Kundra will be creatively involved in all aspects – from production to script”.

“It will trace the entire journey of Raj Kundra – from the first reports of the allegations to the media reporting, time spent in jail to the bail. It’s more of a story from Kundra and family’s point of view”, the source added.

On July 19, 2021, Raj Kundra, the husband of Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the Mumbai Police for his supposed role in producing and distributing p*rn films. The Mumbai Crime Branch was responsible for his arrest after a case against him was lodged at the Malwani police station on February 4, 2021. The charges against Kundra encompassed multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. This scandal has caused significant controversy and has brought Kundra and his alleged involvement in the p*rn film industry into the public eye.

