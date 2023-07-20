Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema and has delivered some of the most iconic performances over the years. He was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s Scoop, and the show was a bumper hit among audiences and received immense praise from critics as well. In a recent interview, Zeeshan opened up on having political differences with his Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut and hasn’t met her post the film or spoken to her. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, Kangana never misses an opportunity to grab headlines with her political stance on social media. She often takes digs at Bollywood celebrities and trolls them on her Instagram handle, especially the ‘Nepo-gang’ as she labels it.

Now talking about the latest scoop, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, in an interview with Lallantop, opened up about working with Kangana Ranaut, whose political ideologies he doesn’t align with and said, “Her politics weren’t as clear during Manikarnika… She called me to her house, told me about the role, said it was a five-day job. The money was good, and I wasn’t aware at the time about the controversy with Sonu Sood. We had a good time during those five days. It wasn’t awkward. But we haven’t spoken since. After I discovered these political differences, we haven’t met.”

Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub added, “My minimum requirement from people is that they don’t justify the deaths of others, that they don’t say that lynchings used to happen earlier as well… If you say things like this, then sorry, I can’t sit across from you. I’m open to having rational discussions, but the moment someone asks weren’t people dying earlier as well, weren’t massacres happening, is where I draw the line. I can sit across from humans. I don’t even want to call such people animals because animals are actually lovely.”

Besides Manikarnika, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kangana Ranaut also worked together in the Tanu Weds Manu franchise and had a great time together.

