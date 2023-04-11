Raj Kundra always takes advantage of every opportunity to make headlines with public appearances. The businessman is married to actress Shilpa Shetty, and the couple share two kids together named Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra. Off late, Raj has been hiding his face with an unusual face mask, and earlier today, the businessman was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with his wife Shilpa, and netizens are now trolling him for his look. Scroll below to watch the video.

Last year, the businessman was arrested in July in an alleged p*rn-related case and released in September. Raj was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are among the most followed and famous Bollywood couples. They both enjoy a massive fan following among the fans, and Shilpa never misses to make heads turn with her social media posts on Instagram. The actress has over 28 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.

Now talking about their latest appearance, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra made a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport earlier today. What stole the attention of fans was the businessman’s unusual face mask; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to the couple’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Muhh dikhane layk nhii raha ye toh😂😂😂”

Another user commented, “Ese kaam kyo karna Bhai ki muh chupana pade🙄”

A third user commented, “Sudhar jao RK face chupane ki naubat nahi aayegi 🤪”

A fourth commented, “Shilpa Shettyji kaaaa Naya AngRakshak….😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s latest public appearance? Tell us in the space below.

